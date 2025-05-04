JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.80), with a volume of 840087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.68).

JPMorgan European Discovery Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 485.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 466.39. The firm has a market cap of £593.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

