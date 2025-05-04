Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,651.42. This trade represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

