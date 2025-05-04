Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on K

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of K stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,076,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,301,337. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,801,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after buying an additional 281,137 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Kellanova by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,579,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,560 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,982,000 after purchasing an additional 450,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,489,000 after buying an additional 111,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.