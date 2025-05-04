Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,762,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 10,096,088 shares.The stock last traded at $34.49 and had previously closed at $34.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $7,096,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,122,238.80. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,837,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,297,650. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 21,219,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,819,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

