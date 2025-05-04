KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $690.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $711.88.

Shares of PH stock opened at $619.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $600.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

