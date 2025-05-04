Kidder Stephen W Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

