Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 106,763 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Knowles by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

