La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

