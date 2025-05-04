Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of Humana Q2 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.76.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $258.21 on Friday. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.