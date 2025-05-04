Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,322 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $9.50 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

