Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.84, but opened at $91.81. Loar shares last traded at $93.48, with a volume of 303,954 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOAR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 393.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Loar by 871.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Loar by 36.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Loar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,053,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Loar during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

