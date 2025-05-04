Loop Capital Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $37.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Up 4.2 %

Etsy stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.