LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 894.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1,559.9% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 777.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

LYTS opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

