Macquarie Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Block (NYSE:XYZ)

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XYZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86. Block has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,263 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $70,967.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,185.76. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,305.52. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $32,445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Block by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 232,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $15,727,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,779,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

