ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

