Mariner LLC Acquires 40,710 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 796,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

PLUG stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.19.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

