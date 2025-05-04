Mariner LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $12,071,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,334,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $360.23 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $431.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.58.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

