Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,638,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,625 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $942.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

