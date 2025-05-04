Mariner LLC Buys 195 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 83,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.02. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.