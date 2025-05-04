Mariner LLC Buys 3,240 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,546.24. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $107,728 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

