Mariner LLC Cuts Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,048,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.84.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.