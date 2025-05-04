Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

IBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

Read Our Latest Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.