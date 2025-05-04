Mariner LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTS. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 96,463 shares during the period. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 530,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 325.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

VTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE VTS opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 351.56%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

