Mariner LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 234,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Genesis Energy stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.39. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $725.55 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -53.23%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

