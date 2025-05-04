Mariner LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at NextNav
In other news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Price Performance
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
NextNav Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
