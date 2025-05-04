Mariner LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadre by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1,451.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at $346,414,200.96. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

