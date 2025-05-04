Mariner LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX opened at $26.16 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Open Text’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

