Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teradata by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 2.1 %

TDC opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.