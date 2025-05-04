Mariner LLC Invests $356,000 in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RICK. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1,839.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 147,508 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 2.8 %

RICK opened at $41.71 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $369.84 million, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.45.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on RICK

RCI Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.