Mariner LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

