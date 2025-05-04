Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFPT stock opened at $202.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.16. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.26 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPT. Raymond James initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.