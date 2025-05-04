Mariner LLC Purchases 24,924 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 793,470 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 963,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 637,103 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GOGL opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

