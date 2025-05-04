Mariner LLC Purchases 420 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,058,000 after purchasing an additional 221,731 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200,059 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Finally, Shade Tree Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $5,096,000.

GFS stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

