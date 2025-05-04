Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 27,975 Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,339.60. This trade represents a 14.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE HRTG opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $603.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $210.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Insurance

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.