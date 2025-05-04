Mariner LLC Raises Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 884.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visteon by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VC opened at $79.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

