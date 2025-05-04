Mariner LLC Sells 14,074 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,243.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

IGEB stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1843 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.