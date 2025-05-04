Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after acquiring an additional 863,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,738,000 after buying an additional 388,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,140,000 after buying an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 20.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,297,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.14.

HLNE opened at $160.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

