Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,623,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 530,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Maritime Resources Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

