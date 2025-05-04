Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 122,853 Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.65% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 698.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 321,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

VIGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair raised Vigil Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

VIGL opened at $2.75 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

