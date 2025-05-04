Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 14,514 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 132.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 0.18. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

