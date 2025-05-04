Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 22,096 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

