Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the third quarter valued at about $637,235,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,474,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, insider Stefano Pampalone sold 12,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $150,563.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,349.76. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $3,730,294.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,583.04. The trade was a 46.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,097 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

