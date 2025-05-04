Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.