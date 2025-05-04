Marshall Wace LLP Buys 563 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 109,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $6,745,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $61.40 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

