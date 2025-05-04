Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 31,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 164,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 346.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 361,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HPK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

