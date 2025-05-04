Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,126 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $2.23 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

