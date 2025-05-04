Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 15,176 Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Consolidated Water by 643.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Water

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $368.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

