Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 36,491 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Priority Technology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Priority Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.80 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.20.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

