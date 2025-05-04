Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 5,358 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Timken by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Timken by 25,983.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR opened at $66.58 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

