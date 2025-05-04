Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OBDE. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

